Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to close the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Tropical Storm Jose formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, Aug. 31. Here are 2023's Atlantic hurricane names.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected …