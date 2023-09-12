Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Hickory, NC
