The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Hickory, NC
