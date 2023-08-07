The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2023 in Hickory, NC
