The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
The splash pad at 805 6th SE Street in Hickory opened in 2016 and provides a wet, cool option for parents looking for a free activity.
Catawba County is expected to have between one and two inches of rainfall over the next couple of days, according to the National Weather Serv…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…