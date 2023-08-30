Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2023 in Hickory, NC
