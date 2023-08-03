Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The splash pad at 805 6th SE Street in Hickory opened in 2016 and provides a wet, cool option for parents looking for a free activity.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…