The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
