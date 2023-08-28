The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from MON 12:19 AM EDT until MON 3:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 28, 2023 in Hickory, NC
