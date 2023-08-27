Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Hickory, NC
