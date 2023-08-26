Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 99. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2023 in Hickory, NC
A new storm forming in the Gulf may bring heavy rain to the Southeast late next week. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
