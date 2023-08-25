The Hickory area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 102. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2023 in Hickory, NC
false
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …