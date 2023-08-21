Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic Hurricane Basin is waking up. The National Hurricane Center is watching the possibility of three new named storms through the wee…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 62% chance of precipi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sun…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies toda…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will…