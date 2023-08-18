The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Hurricane experts at the National Hurricane Center are forecasting more tropical cyclones for the rest of the hurricane season in it's August …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 62% chance of precipi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sun…