Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2023 in Hickory, NC
