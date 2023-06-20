Heavy rains are expected to continue off and on throughout the week in Catawba County, according to the National Weather Service.

Sections of the Hickory area saw up to 3.5 inches of rain on Monday. Catawba County is expected to have around 4-6 inches of rain throughout the rest of the week, Meteorologist Steve Wilkinson with the Nation Weather Service's Greenville-Spartanburg office said.

The rain pattern will be similar to Monday, with periods of heavy and light rain throughout each day until around Friday morning, Wilkinson said.

The Hickory area is under a flash flood watch until Thursday afternoon, Wilkinson said. Heavy rain mixed with saturated soil can lead to rapid runoff and cause creeks and streams to rise quickly, he said.

Wilkinson warned that roads have the potential to flood.

“If you see water (in the road), you don’t know how deep it is,” Wilkinson said. “Don’t drive through it.” He added that many fatalities come from people trying to drive on flooded roads.

Wilkinson said the flood watch could be extended later in the week.

Strong winds are not expected. Trees still have the potential to fall if the wet ground around the base gives way, Wilkinson said.