Catawba, Caldwell, Burke, Alexander and Iredell counties are under a code orange alert for air quality until midnight.

The alert means conditions are unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as people with asthma. The alert is due to a plume of smoke entering the state from wildfires in Canada, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said in a news release.

“Older adults, children of any age, and people with respiratory conditions such as asthma should limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors,” the release said.

The majority of North Carolina is in code orange, according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s air quality index map.

“Smoke can carry elevated levels of fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, which consists of particles smaller than the width of a human hair,” the release said. “These particles can reach deep in the lungs and aggravate asthma and other lung conditions and have been linked to heart conditions.”

The air quality forecasts in Catawba, Caldwell, Burke, Alexander and Iredell counties range from 101 to 107 on Thursday, according to the index map. Pollutant levels less than 51 are considered healthy.

Counties located near the coast are in code yellow, meaning that conditions are moderate.

The forecast predicts that the air quality will improve through Saturday. Saturday’s air quality is expected to be moderate in the Catawba Valley.