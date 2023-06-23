Catawba County received 2.5 to 5 inches of rain during an unseasonably cool and rainy week, according to the National Weather Service.

The northern portion of Catawba County saw around 5 inches of rain. The southern portion had an average of 2.5 inches. About 4.5 inches of rain fell in Hickory, National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Krentz said.

Several days saw temperatures that did not rise out of the 60s or low 70s.

Residents of Catawba County could see more rain throughout Friday afternoon, starting at 2 p.m, Krentz said. There is still potential for flooding in low areas since the ground is saturated, he added.

Krentz warned drivers to turn around and find a different route if they encounter a flooded road.

Scattered showers are possible on Saturday but are less likely, he said. Temperatures should begin to rise on Friday and be back to the upper 80s on Sunday.

Wednesday marked the official start of summer. Krentz said this week’s cool, rainy weather is abnormal for this time of year but did not set any weather records.