Wealthy uncle put John Hancock on path to famous signature

John Hancock is a renowned Founding Father for several reasons. One is his king-sized signature on the Declaration of Independence.
Hancock was born in 1737 in Braintree (now Quincy), Massachusetts. He lost his father when he was 7. Hancock’s mother was poor and became homeless.
She sent John Hancock to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle, Lydia and Thomas Hancock. Being childless, they showered John with the luxuries of life, including a Harvard education. Though John missed his mother and siblings, he adored his aunt and uncle and later inherited their wealth. His life-long friend, Samuel Adams, introduced Hancock to the Revolutionary War efforts, which brought him into conflict with British policies.
Adams and Hancock had a symbiotic relationship. Hancock financed Adams’ political activities. Hancock wanted to fight the invading British as a minuteman, but Adams convinced him he was more valuable as a political leader. However, Hancock was a businessman at heart and initially became a political leader in protecting his economic interests.
Hancock was the president of Massachusetts before statehood, then served as president of the Second Continental Congress. He died at 56, during his 11th year as governor of Massachusetts. The legend continues that Hancock boldly signed the Declaration of Independence so King George III of England could see it without glasses. As a result, the phrase “place your John Hancock here” when signing essential documents became an idiom.
When rallying citizens against the British, Hancock said: “Let every man do what is right in his own eyes.”