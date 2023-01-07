 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wealthy uncle put John Hancock on path to famous signature

Charters of Freedom in Conover.jpg

The Charters of Freedom display in Conover.

John Hancock is a renowned Founding Father for several reasons. One is his king-sized signature on the Declaration of Independence.

Hancock was born in 1737 in Braintree (now Quincy), Massachusetts. He lost his father when he was 7. Hancock’s mother was poor and became homeless.

She sent John Hancock to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle, Lydia and Thomas Hancock. Being childless, they showered John with the luxuries of life, including a Harvard education. Though John missed his mother and siblings, he adored his aunt and uncle and later inherited their wealth. His life-long friend, Samuel Adams, introduced Hancock to the Revolutionary War efforts, which brought him into conflict with British policies.

Adams and Hancock had a symbiotic relationship. Hancock financed Adams’ political activities. Hancock wanted to fight the invading British as a minuteman, but Adams convinced him he was more valuable as a political leader. However, Hancock was a businessman at heart and initially became a political leader in protecting his economic interests.

Hancock was the president of Massachusetts before statehood, then served as president of the Second Continental Congress. He died at 56, during his 11th year as governor of Massachusetts. The legend continues that Hancock boldly signed the Declaration of Independence so King George III of England could see it without glasses. As a result, the phrase “place your John Hancock here” when signing essential documents became an idiom.

When rallying citizens against the British, Hancock said: “Let every man do what is right in his own eyes.”

Want to know more?

You can visit the Charters of Freedom at the Conover City Park, 5th Ave. SW, in Conover, and the Foundation Forward Education Park, 227 Main St. W., in Valdese. A Charters of Freedom setting consists of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Civil Rights Amendments. Replicas of the documents are on permanent display, which is modeled after the Charters of Freedom in the National Archives, in Washington, D.C.

Visit the website (foundationforward.com) to learn more. Vance and Mary Jo Patterson are the originators of Foundation Forward, a 501(c)(3) education nonprofit that makes all Charter of Freedom settings possible.

