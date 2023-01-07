Wealthy uncle put John Hancock on path to famous signature

Want to know more?

You can visit the Charters of Freedom at the Conover City Park, 5th Ave. SW, in Conover, and the Foundation Forward Education Park, 227 Main St. W., in Valdese. A Charters of Freedom setting consists of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Civil Rights Amendments. Replicas of the documents are on permanent display, which is modeled after the Charters of Freedom in the National Archives, in Washington, D.C.

Visit the website (foundationforward.com) to learn more. Vance and Mary Jo Patterson are the originators of Foundation Forward, a 501(c)(3) education nonprofit that makes all Charter of Freedom settings possible.