'We were family:' Camp manager reflects on campers who died in flooding; names of victims released

As the water rose, Ritchie said he, his wife and the neighbors had to open escape hatches to get away from the flooding. Eventually, they were taken away by rescue workers.

“I thought we was going to perish,” Ritchie said. “Well, we went under a couple times. I know I did, trying to hold everybody above the water.”

With the loss of his uninsured $80,000 RV, Ritchie is one of about 15 families from the campground staying at the Holiday Inn Express in Conover with assistance from the Red Cross.

He and his wife bought the RV two years ago after their home in Statesville burned.

Ritchie said he has undergone 16 back operations but his biggest concern now is his wife, who has health problems of her own.

While Ritchie is heavily insured for his maladies. His wife is not.

He is now taking stock of his situation and trying to figure out how to get the help he needs.

“I’ve never asked for help before in my life,” Ritchie said. “I don’t know what the process is. Everybody is telling me but still you have to know who to call, what day of the week to call. Everything is set on a schedule somehow but I haven’t figured that schedule out yet.”