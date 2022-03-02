'We’ve got to do something'; Transgender support group offers safe space in Hickory

As a transgender man, Lee Crissman knows the difficulties of transitioning, surviving and thriving during a time of inward and outward challenges.

He’s been through bouts of gender dysphoria and struggles with social acceptance. Now, he helps others going through it, too.

“I’ve been through it. I’ve suffered,” Crissman said. “Anything they’re going through, I can help. If it’s late at night and their dysphoria is bad I can help. I’ve had people call, crying, saying, ‘I’m having a mental breakdown, I need someone.’ I’m there.”

On his own, Crissman is a beacon of support for transgender people in the Catawba Valley area. In 2020, he partnered with Jack McConnell to create a support group.

The Trans Informative Network and Support (TIN&S) group was McConnell’s idea and Crissman is the project coordinator. McConnell, a counselor in Hickory, is not transgender himself but has been working with transgender people for years, he said.

He said he tries to help with their transition, connects them with pastors and therapists and offers guidance. After living in Hickory for about 15 years, he decided more support was needed.