'We’ve got to do something'; Transgender support group offers safe space in Hickory

As a transgender man, Lee Crissman knows the difficulties of transitioning, surviving and thriving during a time of inward and outward challenges.
He’s been through bouts of gender dysphoria and struggles with social acceptance. Now, he helps others going through it, too.
“I’ve been through it. I’ve suffered,” Crissman said. “Anything they’re going through, I can help. If it’s late at night and their dysphoria is bad I can help. I’ve had people call, crying, saying, ‘I’m having a mental breakdown, I need someone.’ I’m there.”
On his own, Crissman is a beacon of support for transgender people in the Catawba Valley area. In 2020, he partnered with Jack McConnell to create a support group.
The Trans Informative Network and Support (TIN&S) group was McConnell’s idea and Crissman is the project coordinator. McConnell, a counselor in Hickory, is not transgender himself but has been working with transgender people for years, he said.
He said he tries to help with their transition, connects them with pastors and therapists and offers guidance. After living in Hickory for about 15 years, he decided more support was needed.
“I realized this area has nothing for trans people,” McConnell said. “I said, ‘We’ve got to do something. We’ve got to organize and have a support system and resources, somewhere trans people can go.’”
McConnell enlisted Crissman, who he met at church several years prior. Together, they found a meeting space in Hickory, below McConnell’s counseling office. The two renovated the room, decorated it with blue, pink and white flags, gathered supplies for meetings and spread the word to the transgender community.
Now, a group of about eight transgender people meets regularly for support. Once a month, they invite family, friends and allies to join the meeting. This allows allies to be part of their loved one’s support network.
Crissman, who started transitioning six years ago, had a support network during his transition. Now, through TIN&S, he supports others.
“It’s a good feeling to be able to help pay it forward,” Crissman said.
The group is always open for more transgender people seeking support, he said. Crissman and McConnell want to provide a safe space for people struggling with dysphoria or facing roadblocks on their journey.
“There are a lot of people who have no idea what to do or where to go,” Crissman said.
TIN&S also helps people get connected with transgender-friendly doctors, lawyers, therapists and more resources. With Crissman and McConnell’s advice, people can be comfortable getting the services they need, McConnell said.
“This can be a tough community because it is a conservative community,” McConnell said. ‘We want to show that this is a safe place, they can trust us.”
As the network expands, Crissman plans to add a room where people who are transitioning can donate clothes that no longer fit their gender identity, and find new clothes that do. Transitioning can be expensive, and the clothing room can eliminate the stress of paying for an entirely new gender-affirming wardrobe, he said.
Ultimately, McConnell and Crissman want to grow TIN&S and move into its own building. The pair is seeking grants to do so.
In a new building, they hope to include a place people can stay in times of need, Crissman said.
“If someone is in a bad situation, to have a safe place to come is so important,” he said.
Though their resources are limited, McConnell hopes with grants and community support they can create a robust support network for the area’s transgender community.
“I always say if you can dream it, you can do it,” McConnell said.
For more information on TIN&S, visit the T.I.N & S Facebook page.
