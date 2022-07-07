'We need to get this thing together:' Community looks to the future in the wake of recent shootings

Where do we go from here?

Even some of the leaders who organized Wednesday’s gun violence vigil in the fellowship hall of Mount Zion Baptist Church said they weren’t entirely sure. But there was a clear resolve that things need to change.

“What’s next?” Christopher Nivens of Mount Zion said to the crowd packing the hall. “I don’t exactly know the answer to that right now but we’re here now, right?”

He continued: “So my thing is, I think we’re serving notice, first to the devil to let him know we’re not sitting back any longer as a community. And we’re serving notice also to the community that we’re not going to allow this in our community.”

With Nivens and other speakers, there was a sense of urgency inspired by the recent wave of gun violence in the Ridgeview community, shootings which have involved young people. Some have been victims. Others are charged as perpetrators.

There were two fatal shootings in the community in June, one claiming the life of 18-year-old Deveion Grayson and a second that killed 35-year-old Shonniel Blackburn. A 12-year-old boy was also injured in a shooting.

Four teens have been charged in Blackburn’s shooting, as well as one adult.

While Wednesday’s meeting did not provide a road map for change, it did offer a direction, one that could be summed up in the theme chosen for the vigil: “It takes a village.”

Some speakers highlighted resources in the community, listing off summer recreational events for children and employment resources available through the NCWorks center in Ridgeview.

Speakers talked about the need for building stronger social bonds and providing a constructive environment for young people. There was talk of the need for more fathers and father figures, and for physical discipline.

Ericia Turner of Mount Zion said they needed to build a community in which neighbors felt comfortable looking out for the children of others and correcting them when needed.

“We need to get back to loving on each other’s children in our own community,” Turner said.

The importance of faith and the role of the church were emphasized by religious leaders and Capt. Philip Demas, one of three representatives of the Hickory Police Department present at the meeting.

Demas told the crowd that “the severed relationship with Jesus Christ is the reason why all this is happening.”

“We have turned our back on Christ as a country, and we need to get back to that, and that’s just so important,” Demas said. “That’s the only way.”

His remarks drew applause from the crowd.

In one spontaneous moment during the vigil, attendee Johnney Sherrill stood up and spoke to the crowd on the need for people within the church to set a better example.

“I’m glad to see all y’all, but time is running out,” Sherrill said. “We need to get this thing together. We need to love.”

He added: “We walk up into churches and we look at each other and we don’t’ say, ‘Hey.’ We don’t say, ‘Good morning.’ And then we in here trying to save and trying to testify to the world and we ain’t even gotten ourselves together.”

Tata Vega Tipps and Pinkie Sims, sisters of Shonniel Blackburn, were among those in attendance at the vigil.

Speaking after the event, Tipps said she was grateful for the support she and her family received and that she was encouraged.

“We are hurt and sad but tonight’s vigil was just a wonderful and passionate thing because it’s given us hope that we can get ahold of other young people that they won’t do this kind of act anymore,” Tipps said.

Sims called the meeting a good start though she said she wished more people had come. When it comes to addressing the problem of gun violence, Sims said it will come down to a community effort and parents staying involved in the lives of their children.

“If you’ve got children, find out what they’re doing,” Sims said. “Find out who they talking to. Ask questions. Some people don’t want to invade their privacy, but right now we’ve got to do that.”