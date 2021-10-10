We buy store brands and spend the savings on ourselves

Not many years ago I was like many other people when it came to buying store brand products. I would look at them and think to myself, these cannot have the same quality as a national brand product. I got to looking at these products repeatedly and then my wife and I decided to try a few of them. Soon we were buying more and more of them. The main reason that we did was to save money. I think that is what is on the minds of many people. Younger people trying to make a go of it or senior citizens trying to live on Social Security should think of putting store brand products into their shopping cart.

I got to thinking how the store can sell quality products cheaper. After doing some research, I found out a Great Value jar of peanut butter is made by Peter Pan and a jar of Great Value applesauce is made by Musselman’s. Store brand products are made by national brand manufacturers.

How can a store sell these items cheaper? A store brand product most likely comes from one producer to the store. A name brand controls manufacturing, distribution and retailing. Store brands don’t have to pay research, development, and advertising costs that the national brands do. Store brand costs are estimated to be about 25% less than national brands. Great Value is the Walmart brand, they sell about $27 billion in Great Value products annually.