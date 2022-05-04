“We are worried at what’s going to happen next:' Hickory assistant manager talks recession fears, workforce struggles

Deputy City Manager Rodney Miller told the Hickory City Council the city has some concerns about the economy.

“We are worried at what’s going to happen next,” Miller said during his quarterly financial presentation on Tuesday. He pointed to the talk among some economists about an impending recession.

If recession were to happen soon, Miller said there is hope the city would be able to better weather the impact than in the past.

“We are more diversified than ever now so hopefully any recessionary impact would be modest at best, we hope.”

Miller said the city is still struggling in the face of rising prices and difficulty recruiting and retaining workers.

He said 27 people working for the city have retired or plan to retire by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, which equates to roughly 4.5% of the city’s workforce. Open positions at the city have been averaging more than 10% of the city’s overall workforce per month, he said.

Miller pointed to higher wages being offered by private employers and other local governments, the accelerating retirement of older workers and a lack of interest in government work among younger people as some key challenges the city faces when it comes to hiring.

He said the city’s efforts to bring people in have included pay adjustments and attempts to make starting pay more competitive. Miller said the city has had limited success with signing and referral bonuses.

The city also used funds received from the American Rescue Plan, a federal COVID-19 relief bill, to give premium pay to employees. The city is also considering a cost of living adjustment for next year.

The city has seen strong growth in the value of residential and commercial projects, with the combined value of those types of development exceeding $186 million during the first nine months of the fiscal year.

For perspective: Miller said $100 million in value for a full fiscal year has been considered strong performance.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.