'We are very concerned;' health department reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 47 new cases

Catawba County saw three new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday and 47 new cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The three latest deaths, all reported within 24 hours, bring the county’s death toll to 20 total, six within the past week, according to a press release from the health department.

The individuals were all hospitalized and their cases were not related to a congregate living outbreak. Two were in their 70s and one person was in their 80s. All had underlying health conditions.

The deaths are a reminder of the lives behind the numbers, Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken said in the press release

“With six deaths due to COVID-19 in our community in the past week, we are reminded of just how dangerous this disease can be,” McCracken said. “This is not just happening to people in congregate care facilities. This is happening in families, neighborhoods and communities. We are losing people we cherish in our lives – a spouse, a parent, or a grandparent – to an illness that can be prevented. Just as we help comfort those who are grieving the death of a loved one, we must also help prevent those deaths.”