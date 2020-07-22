'We are very concerned;' health department reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 47 new cases

Catawba County saw three new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday and 47 new cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The three latest deaths, all reported within 24 hours, bring the county’s death toll to 20 total, six within the past week, according to a press release from the health department.
The individuals were all hospitalized and their cases were not related to a congregate living outbreak. Two were in their 70s and one person was in their 80s. All had underlying health conditions.
The deaths are a reminder of the lives behind the numbers, Catawba County Health Director Jennifer McCracken said in the press release
“With six deaths due to COVID-19 in our community in the past week, we are reminded of just how dangerous this disease can be,” McCracken said. “This is not just happening to people in congregate care facilities. This is happening in families, neighborhoods and communities. We are losing people we cherish in our lives – a spouse, a parent, or a grandparent – to an illness that can be prevented. Just as we help comfort those who are grieving the death of a loved one, we must also help prevent those deaths.”
Catawba County has a total of 1,615 confirmed cases. The number of people hospitalized with severe symptoms of the virus has nearly doubled in the past month, the release said. The county reported 24 currently hospitalized Wednesday and as high as 35 within the past week.
The increase in deaths, cases and hospitalizations brings attention to the need to wear a face mask and practice social distancing to stop the spread of the virus, McCracken said in the release.
“We are very concerned about the trajectory this disease is taking in Catawba County,” McCracken said. “The rapid increase in cases in families and workplaces, coupled with these unfortunate losses of life,
underscores the importance of prevention measures for everyone.”
The health department encouraged those who think they may have COVID-19 to contact a doctor.
“For most people, COVID-19 infection will cause mild illness<” the release said. “However, it can make some people very ill and, for some people, it can be fatal.”
The county updated its estimated recovered cases on Wednesday to 1,241, meaning 76 percent of the county’s coronavirus cases are recovered.
A reported 13,641 COVID-19 tests have been done in the county and 11.5 percent have been positive, according to public health. The state average is 8 percent.
Statewide, 2,140 new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 105,001 cases. North Carolina has 1,137 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and has seen 1,698 deaths.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.