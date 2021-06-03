‘We are praying’: Mountain View Elementary teacher in a battle with COVID-19

Sipe organized a yard sale and raffle to raise money for the family. While Watts stays at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, his wife Kristy is staying close by at a hospitality home.

“The yard sale went well, but the raffle is actually still going on,” Sipe said. “We’ll be drawing more tickets this Saturday for it.” Raffle items include items from Vanguard Furniture, Century Furniture, Mary Kay, Hickory Cheese Company, jewelry and more.

Houser said the school also pitched in to support the Watts family. “The school along with our community has donated money and gift cards to help his wife stay with him while he's in the hospital, provided food for his family, and continues to pray for him daily,” she said. “Other sixth-grade teachers in (Catawba County Schools) have offered to send lessons or activities to those filling in so the students are prepared for the next level. Lastly, our students have been so concerned and so heartbroken their last few months at Mountain View they were not able to learn from Mr. Watts whose sense of humor is as big as his heart.”

If interested in purchasing a raffle ticket, contact Sipe at 704-200-3808. Tickets are also being sold at Shooter’s Lounge, located at 2149 North Center St., in Hickory.

“Daily, we are praying for him to heal and are so ready for our friend to be back with us,” Houser said. “Not many of us can teach or even understand sixth-grade math, so we are so fortunate to have a teacher that makes math relevant and fun, but more importantly, he loves big and he loves hard!”

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.