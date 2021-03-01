‘We are people’: Notable neighbor Leanne Greer advocates for folks in recovery

Leanne Greer advocates for those who have walked a similar path in addiction and recovery.
“Everything happens for a reason. I’m here for a reason, and we’re all where we are for a reason,” Greer said. She works with The Cognitive Connection as a peer support specialist in Catawba County Recovery Court.
“I’m not here to be somebody who checks boxes and puts you through the cookie-cutter system. I’m here because I know the system is broken,” Greer said. "I know our people need extra support to get them through recovery, because I’ve been there myself.”
Greer’s experiences cover a lot of ground, including traumatic abuse, alcohol and drug dependency, relationship issues and the court system.
Greer, 38, grew up in the area but did not stay. “I didn’t want to be here, and I never thought I’d come back,” Greer said. “At 18 (years old) I ran into the military, determined to never return, and discovered a life I literally dreamed about for years. Nursing school was next and shortly after so was marriage and motherhood.”
When her daughter was born in 2003, Greer said she was prescribed Ambien for sleeping issues. She was prescribed four different narcotics during this time to help with a variety of ailments. “Honestly, today I am confident that medications I was prescribed caused me more pain and destruction than any street drug,” Greer said.
Greer grew dependent on prescribed narcotics, which resulted in losing custody of her daughter and son. Her son died in 2012. “That was the next time I came back to this area, in 2012 after my son died,” Greer said.
Greer’s grief pushed her to abuse alcohol and drugs to numb the pain. “I was obtaining substances to prevent my reality from being felt,” she said.
During this time, she was issued two DUI tickets back-to-back. She also overdosed five times and was revived with NARCAN, a nasal spray. It contains a drug called naloxone, which can reverse symptoms of an opioid overdose.
“I remember thinking, ‘How is this ever going to be used for good?’ But all of those things allow me to come to work every single day and engage with people who are in the shoes that I’ve been in,” she said.
“They feel stuck; they feel like they can’t do anything different,” Greer continued. “They feel like they’re not going to be able to have any kind of purpose in life.” She added that she knows that feeling all too well.
“I lost everything,” Greer said. “I found myself in a courthouse, and they were telling me all of the things I had to do — classes, fines, probation. They said once I got all of those things, I would be good.”
None of these were simple tasks. After many setbacks, Greer is now employed in a job that she loves, has her driver's license back, and is mending relationships. “I’ve come a far way, but I know that I’m not done yet,” she said.
Greer celebrated six years sober in January. “The year 2020 was so crazy, but everything fell into place,” she said. “Again, everything happens for a reason.”
Although Greer experienced the brokenness of the court system, she is now dedicated to advocating for those feeling trapped by the system. “I hate the system, but I know that to make a difference I have to work close to the system to make changes,” she explained.
“I want to show everyone that people in recovery aren’t just a bunch of junkies. We are people,” Greer continued. “There are so many barriers that have to be crossed to get to recovery that most people don’t think about.”
These barriers include finances, housing and transportation. “How are you supposed to get to probation hearings if you don’t have transportation in a rural area,” Greer asked. “How are you supposed to pay off fines when you don’t have a job and no one will hire you? How can you worry about getting your kids back when you don’t even have a roof over your head?”
There are no easy fixes. “All of this is a process,” she said. “But it is so exciting to see people enter into recovery and successfully graduate the Catawba County Recovery Court program.”
Greer said she is happy with the job. “I couldn’t see myself working anywhere else,” she said.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.