‘We are people’: Notable neighbor Leanne Greer advocates for folks in recovery

Greer grew dependent on prescribed narcotics, which resulted in losing custody of her daughter and son. Her son died in 2012. “That was the next time I came back to this area, in 2012 after my son died,” Greer said.

Greer’s grief pushed her to abuse alcohol and drugs to numb the pain. “I was obtaining substances to prevent my reality from being felt,” she said.

During this time, she was issued two DUI tickets back-to-back. She also overdosed five times and was revived with NARCAN, a nasal spray. It contains a drug called naloxone, which can reverse symptoms of an opioid overdose.

“I remember thinking, ‘How is this ever going to be used for good?’ But all of those things allow me to come to work every single day and engage with people who are in the shoes that I’ve been in,” she said.

“They feel stuck; they feel like they can’t do anything different,” Greer continued. “They feel like they’re not going to be able to have any kind of purpose in life.” She added that she knows that feeling all too well.

“I lost everything,” Greer said. “I found myself in a courthouse, and they were telling me all of the things I had to do — classes, fines, probation. They said once I got all of those things, I would be good.”