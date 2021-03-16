More than 20 community leaders responded to a set of questions about the changes the pandemic brought to them personally and professionally in the past 12 months.

Today, we publish the third of five sets of answers to our questions. Among those responding today are mayors, a county commissioner and a member of the Newton City Council.

Beverly Danner, Newton City Council memberWe are coming up on the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Catawba County. If you could go back one year, what would you do differently?

Maybe gotten out in the community a whole lot sooner to help people deal with the COVID and just educate them on different things about the COVID.

Study up a little bit more and get out in the community a whole lot sooner.

What have you learned?

That it brings us together. That we can work together.

How has this changed your work and your life?

I’ve learned to make means when what I’m used to on a daily basis is all gone.

It’s not going to work every day and learning to live anyway and (you) can manage anyway without those daily things.

In my normal job that I go to — my eight-hour job — we were closed. We were not able to work but we were able to manage anyway. That’s one of them.

How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your community?

We’re good.

We’re really not feeling them anymore. We’re coping with them, dealing with them and moving forward.

Karen Harrington, director of the Catawba County Department of Social Services

If you could go back one year, what would you have done differently?

Hindsight is always 20/20. I’m not sure we would change anything. We’ve learned valuable lessons over the course of the past year that had we done things differently, we would have missed out on. It’s made us stronger and more resilient both at the same time.

What have you learned?

Life is precious — and can be cut short. Tell your loved ones you love them often.

We have an amazing workforce at Social Services and we are privileged to work for Catawba County. The support of the county for employees was amazing, particularly for employees who were struggling with child care issues (due to school and day care closures) and/or directly impacted by COVID-19.

We are much more adaptable than we think.

Flexibility is key — there’s more than one way to do things and still be true to our mission of serving the community’s most vulnerable citizens.

The strength of the community coming together to meet the needs of our citizens is a beautiful and valuable thing. We need each other.

Accurate and timely information is invaluable.

Communicate, communicate and then communicate some more.

How has this changed your work and your life?

We realize that using technology can be a much more efficient way of serving a large number of people — particularly in eligibility type programs. Also, with a workforce perspective, technology has allowed us to feel some sense of connectedness as we’ve embraced Zoom and other platforms to host team meetings and other important meetings. Work does not stop even if the world around us shuts down!

Using social media and other electronic means of disseminating information quickly can be very beneficial.

On a personal note, I’ve learned to LOVE on-line grocery shopping!

How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?

We will likely feel the impact from COVID-19 for a long time to come. Some of the operational changes we’ve made in our department will likely be made more permanent. We have adapted and come so far and we’ve been fully able to meet the mandates and expectations of our mission. In many ways, we’ll move to a hybrid way of doing things — partially returning to a “pre-COVID” way while also embracing the newer ways we’ve learned to do things, as a result of COVID. Above all, we are committed to serving our citizens in a way that meets their needs and prioritizes our mission to the fullest extent possible.

In our Social Services programs, I don’t think we’ll see the full impact of the last year on individuals and families for some time to come.

We may (hopefully) eliminate the mask, social distancing, 3 W’s, etc., but we aren’t going to erase our experiences. We’ve all learned, grown, adapted over the past year. We’ve been shaped and influenced (some good, some bad) by this experience. Our best hope is that we come out on the other side stronger from the lessons we’ve learned and more prepared for the day if/when we experience this level of crisis in the future.

Randy Isenhower, Catawba County Board of Commissioners chairman

If you could go back one year, what would you have done differently?

The board’s priority during this past year was to continue to serve our citizens while maintaining a high level of fiscal responsibility, and generally speaking, I would not change how we accomplished that.

Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, the board adopted a conservative approach to spending in the early part of 2020. We delayed some planned expenditures until we had a better idea of the impact of the pandemic on the economy. This was a difficult decision at the time, but it ultimately gave us the flexibility to implement our plans when the time was right and the county came through the year in a strong fiscal position.

What have you learned?

The pandemic has proven the determination and resilience of our citizens in the face of adversity. This has been a year of challenges no one could have predicted, and our community has grown stronger as we continue to work through these challenges together. For example, many of our community leaders and citizens recently collaborated on the #BetterTogether video campaign to help encourage resilience during the height of the pandemic.

How has this changed your work and your life?

While we modified some operations and timelines over the past year, we have continued to stay focused on our strategic long-term growth plan for Catawba County. In spite of the pandemic, we have welcomed 10 new projects with a total investment of $125.1 million and 656 jobs for the county, and we celebrated the groundbreaking of Mountain Creek Park in Sherrills Ford, where construction of our new 606-acre park is now underway.

How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?

I anticipate it will be a while before some of the operational changes are reversed. Taking a conservative approach to spending has always been our philosophy, so that will continue as will our focus on taking strategic action to drive economic and population growth in Catawba County.

Mick Berry, Catawba County manager

If you could go back one year, what would you have done differently?

I am very proud of our county team and especially our Public Health team. Their leadership and candid, open communication with the community was exceptional. I don’t really see any major changes in how we would respond with hindsight.

What have you learned?

I have learned how adaptive and flexible our organization could be. With changing direction from the state and federal government, we had no significant stoppages in our services to our citizens.

Having just completed the K-64 Chromebook rollout was a great example of the old adage, “Luck favors the prepared,” and our kids were able to move to electronic learning very quickly.

How has this changed your work and your life?

I personally kept coming to the office, we had folks working from home and we did a lot of electronic meetings, but overall my work life was fairly consistent.

I have missed the state and national meetings where I can network with and learn from colleagues. Virtual conferences just don’t work.

The biggest thing in my personal life was missing church for a couple of months. That was a difficult adjustment and I’m thrilled that we have been able to worship together in appropriate ways and I’m looking forward to some of the older members getting to come back in the near future.

How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and your operation?

I think we will be back to pre-COVID operations in the next several months, meaning most staff who are working remotely will return to working at the office.

Electronic meetings have become more convenient, and I think those will continue to be used in some form or fashion when it makes sense. I think planning and tabletop-style exercises for future pandemic responses will be robust and will reinforce the great relationships we’ve built with many community partners as we have come together to effectively respond to the pandemic.

Eddie Haupt, mayor of Newton

We are coming up on the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Catawba County. If you could go back one year, what would you do differently?

I am proud of our community’s response to the pandemic. The city of Newton has worked with our neighbors and businesses to make sure they have access to the vital services we provide. Helping organizations throughout the community have truly stepped up to offer assistance to people who need it. A once-in-a-lifetime pandemic creates great hardship and loss. We always strive to do better, but I am pleased with our coordinated response efforts over the past year.

What have you learned?

The strength and resilience of our friends and neighbors is the pandemic’s greatest lesson for me.

In the early days of the pandemic, when groups came together to assemble thousands of meals so our children wouldn’t go hungry, I immediately felt confident that we would be able to weather this storm together. Many of our neighbors have lost friends and loved ones, and I extend my deepest sympathy to them.

We have all been cooped up at home much more than we could have imagined a year ago. Yet, in conversations with many of our citizens, I hear a sense of hope and the feeling that the sacrifices we’ve made over the past year will not beat us down. I’ve always felt that we are a strong community that looks out for one another, and the past year has proven that to be true.

How has this changed your work and your life?

I imagine the changes I have faced are similar to many of our neighbors: social distancing, spending more time at home, getting used to wearing a face covering in public and mourning lives lost.

How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and the city?

With vaccination efforts well underway in Catawba County, I expect we are nearing the beginning of the end of the pandemic. The state has begun to ease restrictions on North Carolinians and public health numbers show we are moving in the right direction. The impact of the pandemic will be felt in some ways for a long time, but I feel confident that we are moving in the right direction.

Hank Guess, Mayor of Hickory

We are coming up on the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Catawba County. If you could go back one year, what would you do differently?

Obviously, this was an unprecedented time in our history and under the circumstances I think the situation was handled as efficiently and effectively as was possible considering the vast amount of wavering information with which we were presented.

What have you learned?

This pandemic reiterates the fact that working together and having strong partners and good relationships with the public and among government entities has extreme value especially during times of crises.

We will continue to build and cultivate those relationships so that we can work together to address the needs of our community in the good times and during the challenging times.

How has this changed your work and your life?

Probably not any differently than anyone else. I have adapted to less face-to-face interactions and been successful in conducting business virtually as needed.

How long do you expect these changes to be felt by you and the city?

I am optimistic that we can get back to the way things were before the pandemic struck sometime this year.

We were truly fortunate in the city of Hickory to have had much planned growth and many economic development projects shovel ready when COVID-19 became a reality in our community.

Although the effects of this pandemic will probably linger for a while, I expect that the city of Hickory and our surrounding metropolitan area will once again bounce back and that our community will be stronger and continue to be just as resolute as it has proven to have been in the past.