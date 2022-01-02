We are all America: Centro Latino aims to care for growing Latino community

The Latino population in Catawba County, which is now estimated at nearly 12%, is growing. By definition, Latino refers to one that comes from or has a background in any of the 33 Latin American or Caribbean countries. Just as with long-time residents of Catawba County, there is great variety among Latinos living here.
Latinos in our county have come for many reasons. Some came here from war-torn countries because their lives were in danger. Some came because of poverty and/or hardship, lack of jobs or devastating storms. Many came as children with older family members. Others came because they were educated in the U.S. and found Catawba County a great place to live and raise a family.
Regardless of their reasons for coming, Latinos love and appreciate the heritage of their native countries. They also love and appreciate the possibilities of their new country. Sharing the cultural similarities and differences of individuals in the county is a goal for Centro Latino in the new year.
In addition, we are looking forward to hiring a part-time bilingual executive director in January to lead us. We are also looking forward to full in-person outreach. We are eager to hear the squeals and laughter of children floating from the classrooms during Abriendo Puertas, our afterschool tutoring and homework help program.
We are looking forward to having children and their families engaging in enrichment activities in the arts as well as their weekly martial arts program. We are looking forward to hosting several sessions of Summerscapes in collaboration with Catawba Valley Community College.
We are also looking forward to adding additional classes in English as a second language for adults, as well as introducing programs for those who want to learn Spanish — adults and perhaps children.
We are offering more job fairs and programming to connect Latinos to work opportunities throughout the county. We are making plans with health professionals to teach about healthier lifestyles to better health outcomes. We hope to formalize other offerings thanks to relationships that we have been able to develop during the last two years.
Most of all we are looking forward to creating ways to invite people throughout the county to come together to learn about each other. Our second Copa del Verano in June will allow kids and adult soccer teams to compete in an exciting community-wide tournament.
Next fall, during Hispanic Heritage Month, we will bring to fruition a festival in downtown Hickory that we had planned for 2021 in collaboration with the City of Hickory, Catawba Valley Community College and many others.
It is our mission to foster an appreciation of the differences and similarities of all residents of Catawba County but remembering that regardless of one’s country of origin — Todos somos América: We are all America.
Because todos somos América, 2022 will be a year of removing the masks that conceal the smiles that we must share to be a true community.
Mónica Pagnini-Ibarra is the Centro Latino client services advocate.