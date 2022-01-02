We are all America: Centro Latino aims to care for growing Latino community

The Latino population in Catawba County, which is now estimated at nearly 12%, is growing. By definition, Latino refers to one that comes from or has a background in any of the 33 Latin American or Caribbean countries. Just as with long-time residents of Catawba County, there is great variety among Latinos living here.

Latinos in our county have come for many reasons. Some came here from war-torn countries because their lives were in danger. Some came because of poverty and/or hardship, lack of jobs or devastating storms. Many came as children with older family members. Others came because they were educated in the U.S. and found Catawba County a great place to live and raise a family.

Regardless of their reasons for coming, Latinos love and appreciate the heritage of their native countries. They also love and appreciate the possibilities of their new country. Sharing the cultural similarities and differences of individuals in the county is a goal for Centro Latino in the new year.