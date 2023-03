VALDESE — New Window Gallery will display watercolors by Robert Stamey from March 3 to April 3.

There will be two large gallery windows presenting many of Stamey's paintings. New Window Gallery is located at 150 W Main St. in downtown Valdese. The gallery is part of the Play It Again Records Building.

The gallery is also looking for artists to participate in future events. Call 828-874-1800 and ask for Mark or David.