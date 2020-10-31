Watercolor artists will demonstrate work

HICKORY — Full Circle Arts invites the public to drop in and watch two watercolor artists show their stuff the first Saturday in November.

Expert watercolor artists Tom Helfert and Meredith Janssen will practice their techniques. Both artists will be happy to answer questions as they work.

People are asked to wear masks. The Full Circle Arts gallery is sanitized frequently and the artists ask that visitors be limited to 10 at a time.

The artists will be painting from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 7.

Full Circle Arts’ Holiday Market Show and Sale will be on view. It can also be seen at www.fullcirclearts.org.

Full Circle Arts is a nonprofit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St. NW. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545.

On the Net: www.fullcirclearts.org