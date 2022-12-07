Watch the video: State champion Hickory High soccer team honored at Hickory City Council meeting

Hickory Mayor Hank Guess read a proclamation in honor of the Hickory High boys' soccer team at Tuesday's meeting of Hickory City Council.
The team nabbed its first state championship since 2001 last month. In the process, Coach Brian Jillings notched his 400th victory in his 17th season coaching Hickory. Coaches and players were on hand to receive the honor Tuesday. Jillings commended his team for their achievements on and off the field while several players thanked the Hickory community for supporting them.