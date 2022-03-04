Watch Now: Workers begin removing Hickory's 40-ton collapsed arches from bridge

With chainsaws and a crane, workers set about removing the fallen Hickory City Walk arches from the Main Avenue bridge Friday evening.

The workers, most of whom appeared to be employees of D.H. Griffin construction company, got straight to work soon after N.C. Highway 127 was closed shortly after 6 p.m.

It took around an hour of sawing the wooden beams and manipulating crane straps before workers were able to move the first arch segment onto a flatbed truck waiting nearby.

The task is to have the arches, which collapsed on Feb. 18, cleared this weekend. Once the arches are removed, the N.C. Department of Transportation will inspect the Main Avenue bridge and the City Walk pedestrian bridge. The arches fell across both.

In a news release, the city said the plan is to have N.C. Highway 127 reopened to traffic by 6 a.m. Monday.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

