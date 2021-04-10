Watch now: Woman to walk Bataan Memorial Death March marathon in Hickory

Sunday morning, Crystal Olson will don a 20-pound vest and head out her front door. She’ll return after 26.2 miles of walking.

Olson is taking part in the Bataan Memorial Death March marathon — virtually. Typically, the event is held in New Mexico, but due to COVID-19, event participants will walk or run marathons from their home.

The race honors those from the World War II Bataan Death March, when as many as 80,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war were forced to march more than 60 miles in grueling conditions in the Philippines. The march was extremely difficult, so participants in the memorial marathon challenge themselves to wear heavy vests or packs as they walk or run.

Olson found out about the race through a friend, who has participated wearing a 35-pound backpack.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I was like, well, I’d like to do something like that,” Olson said.

Olson is a seasoned marathon runner, but she will walk the Bataan marathon since she’ll be weighed down by a 20-pound vest.

Olson started running half-marathons in 2009. She ran her first full marathon in 2013, she said. Since then she’s run a lot of small marathons and three major marathons — the Boston Marathon, the New York Marathon and the Chicago Marathon.