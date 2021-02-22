Watch Now: Vigil held for brother, sister who died in fire Saturday

More than 100 people came out Monday evening in Hickory to pay their respects and remember two children who died in a fire on Saturday.

Siblings Madison McClure, 8, and Kevin McClure, 7, died in a fire Saturday at a home on Seventh Avenue SW. The vigil was held at West Hickory Park.

The siblings were students at Southwest Primary School.

In a post on the school's social media page, Principal Erin Sigmon said, “It is difficult to accept the unexpected loss of such young children. Death strikes each of us differently based on our relationship to the individual we lost.”

The Hickory Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation are analyzing the fire scene. The deadly fire was ruled unintentional, according to Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the Hickory Fire Department.

Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department, said the children were home alone when the fire started.

"This is an ongoing investigation and will be submitted to the District Attorney's Office for review once it is completed," Dieter said. "The DA's office will make the determination if criminal charges will be filed in this case."