 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Vehicles collide at intersection of Tate Boulevard and McDonald Parkway
0 comments
alert top story

Watch Now: Vehicles collide at intersection of Tate Boulevard and McDonald Parkway

{{featured_button_text}}
Tate Wreck.jpeg

A van was involved in a two-vehicle wreck on Tuesday morning. Hickory firefighters responded to the scene.

 Robert Reed

At least two vehicles, an 18-wheeler truck and a van, were involved in a wreck at the intersection of Tate Boulevard and McDonald Parkway Tuesday morning. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hickory Fire, Hickory Police and Catawba County EMS responded to the scene.

One person received minor injuries in the crash.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rhino calf takes first wobbly steps at Australian zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert