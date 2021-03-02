Watch Now: Vehicles collide at intersection of Tate Boulevard and McDonald Parkway

At least two vehicles, an 18-wheeler truck and a van, were involved in a wreck at the intersection of Tate Boulevard and McDonald Parkway Tuesday morning.
Hickory Fire, Hickory Police and Catawba County EMS responded to the scene.
One person received minor injuries in the crash.
Kristen Hart
