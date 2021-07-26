 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Two-car crash on 12th Avenue NE sends 3 to hospital
Watch Now: Two-car crash on 12th Avenue NE sends 3 to hospital

  Updated
Three people were transported to area hospitals following a two-car crash on 12th Avenue NE on Monday afternoon.

Hickory Police and the N.C. Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating the crash.

Three EMS units responded to the crash, according to reports from the scene.

The collision was still under investigation on Monday afternoon.

