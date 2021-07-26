Watch Now: Two-car crash on 12th Avenue NE sends 3 to hospital

Robert Reed
Three people were transported to area hospitals following a two-car crash on 12th Avenue NE on Monday afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Hickory Police and the N.C. Highway Patrol were on the scene investigating the crash.
Three EMS units responded to the crash, according to reports from the scene.
The collision was still under investigation on Monday afternoon.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.