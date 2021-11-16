Watch Now: Trees burn near home on Section House Road; no injuries but traffic slowed

Conover firefighters doused flames from a stand of burning trees on Section House Road on Tuesday afternoon.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Firefighters on the scene said the fire was contained to the trees and did not damage the residence. There were no reported injuries.
Traffic was slowed as emergency officials responded to the fire.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kristen Hart
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today