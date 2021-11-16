 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Trees burn near home on Section House Road; no injuries but traffic slowed
top story breaking

Watch Now: Trees burn near home on Section House Road; no injuries but traffic slowed

  • Updated
section house fire.jpg

Conover firefighters on Section House Road on Tuesday.

 Kristen Hart

Conover firefighters doused flames from a stand of burning trees on Section House Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters on the scene said the fire was contained to the trees and did not damage the residence. There were no reported injuries.

Traffic was slowed as emergency officials responded to the fire.

