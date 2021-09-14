 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Traffic crash shuts down N.C. Hwy. 16 in Alexander County
0 Comments
breaking top story

Watch Now: Traffic crash shuts down N.C. Hwy. 16 in Alexander County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sept. 14 wreck.jpg

A car crash in Alexander County, near the Catawba County line, shut down traffic on Tuesday afternoon on N.C. Hwy. 16.

A crash on N.C. Hwy. 16 shut down traffic on Tuesday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The wreck occurred inside Alexander County near the Catawba County line. The N.C. HIghway Patrol, Alexander County EMS and deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff's Office were on the scene,

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert