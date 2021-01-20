Watch Now: 'They're a godsend:' Nonprofit helps flood victim with housing upgrades

The able hands of God’s Pit Crew helped address some of the uncertainty in Flowers' life but the pain over Mason’s death is still present. Flowers said he probably will never get over it completely.

Flowers was there at the first moments of Mason’s life, helping deliver him in the back of his truck when they could not make it to the hospital.

A little more than a year later, Flowers found himself holding onto Mason for as long as he could before the force of the flood overpowered him.

“I swim about every night (in my dreams), trying to save him some way or another,” Flowers said.

In his short life, Mason made a strong impression on the people at the campground. “There was just about nobody could walk by and not talk to him because he was just a happy baby,” Flowers said. “Not just because he was mine, but he was exceptional.”

He said prayer helps. So do the talks with his wife. Even though it is painful, they try to talk about it as much as they can, Flowers said.

Flowers also praised East Taylorsville Baptist Church for their efforts helping the flood victims.