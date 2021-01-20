Watch Now: 'They're a godsend:' Nonprofit helps flood victim with housing upgrades

Robbie Flowers was in a bad place when an unexpected call gave him some hope.
Flowers, 57, lost his 1-year-old grandson Mason in the November flooding at the Hiddenite Family Campground.
He had been staying at the campground since August with Mason, his wife and granddaughter while trying to get work completed inside their home near the town of Catawba.
He said both he and his wife are disabled. Flowers said he was headed back to the house to figure out how he was going to move forward. It was then he got the call. The call came from God’s Pit Crew, a Virginia-based nonprofit that provides disaster relief. They arranged to help Flowers.
Members of the organization are currently working at Flowers’ home while he stays in Taylorsville.
Warren Johnson, construction coordinator for the organization, said they were doing interior work at the home, adding new drywall and molding among other upgrades.
Flowers was full of praise for the organization's work. He said the efforts have inspired him to think of ways he could give back.
“It’s a blessing in many different ways,” Flowers said. “These people are just, they’re a godsend. I just think and wonder, how can I help somebody after this is over with?”
The able hands of God’s Pit Crew helped address some of the uncertainty in Flowers' life but the pain over Mason’s death is still present. Flowers said he probably will never get over it completely.
Flowers was there at the first moments of Mason’s life, helping deliver him in the back of his truck when they could not make it to the hospital.
A little more than a year later, Flowers found himself holding onto Mason for as long as he could before the force of the flood overpowered him.
“I swim about every night (in my dreams), trying to save him some way or another,” Flowers said.
In his short life, Mason made a strong impression on the people at the campground. “There was just about nobody could walk by and not talk to him because he was just a happy baby,” Flowers said. “Not just because he was mine, but he was exceptional.”
He said prayer helps. So do the talks with his wife. Even though it is painful, they try to talk about it as much as they can, Flowers said.
Flowers also praised East Taylorsville Baptist Church for their efforts helping the flood victims.
He said the sense of family among the campers has persisted and that he has even had some of the fellow campers come to the home where they are staying in Taylorsville for meals.