Watch now: 'They make me feel at home:' Hotel honored for housing vets

Michael Franklin was homeless when he suffered a stroke in July.

Some signs of the stroke linger. His voice is still slow. There's some paralysis on his left side.

But on the whole, the 59-year-old U.S. Army veteran is doing better now than he was a few months ago.

The owners and staff of the Sleep Inn in Hickory have been a major source of support since his stroke.

Franklin has called the hotel home since September. He’s staying there as part of a program that allows hotels to offer rooms to homeless veterans as a form of transitional housing.

Brian Schrum, quality assurance manager for Asheville-based Veterans Services of the Carolinas, said the hotels provide housing that may not be available at shelters because of limitations related to COVID-19.

The organization uses a grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to pay for the rooms. Schrum said the homeless veterans are matched with case workers who strive to help them get into permanent housing.

The Sleep Inn has been a standout when it comes to the program.