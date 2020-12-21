Watch now: 'They make me feel at home:' Hotel honored for housing vets

Michael Franklin was homeless when he suffered a stroke in July.
Some signs of the stroke linger. His voice is still slow. There's some paralysis on his left side.
But on the whole, the 59-year-old U.S. Army veteran is doing better now than he was a few months ago.
The owners and staff of the Sleep Inn in Hickory have been a major source of support since his stroke.
Franklin has called the hotel home since September. He’s staying there as part of a program that allows hotels to offer rooms to homeless veterans as a form of transitional housing.
Brian Schrum, quality assurance manager for Asheville-based Veterans Services of the Carolinas, said the hotels provide housing that may not be available at shelters because of limitations related to COVID-19.
The organization uses a grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to pay for the rooms. Schrum said the homeless veterans are matched with case workers who strive to help them get into permanent housing.
The Sleep Inn has been a standout when it comes to the program.
Schrum said the hotel had the highest occupancy of any in the 24 counties where the housing program is offered. The hotel has housed 16 veterans since the start of the pandemic.
He also said the hotel had the highest rate of getting the veterans into more permanent housing.
Schrum presented hotel owner Manesh Patel with a certificate of appreciation on Wednesday to recognize the assistance the hotel has provided.
Franklin had high praise for Patel, his wife Rina and staff of the hotel.
“They make me feel at home,” Franklin said. “They always say, ‘Mike, how are you doing? You OK?’”
Tim Brittain, 63, is another veteran who has stayed at the hotel.
He has a place of his own now but he was left homeless when he lost his job earlier this year. He stayed in the hotel in October and November.
“They were great,” Brittain said of the staff at the hotel.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
