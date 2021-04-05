Watch Now: The Chocolate Possum bringing sweets to Conover

Amanda Niehaus didn’t grow up spending time in the kitchen. She didn’t always enjoy cooking. But in recent years, Niehaus found a love of baking sweets.
It started with chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day. Then the Hickory resident ventured into chocolate “bombs” filled with hot chocolate for Christmas.
“After that I started making cupcakes and realized I loved it,” Niehaus said. “It was fun, and it’s like an art.”
Niehaus decided to make it a career, which meant opening her own store. The idea went from dream to reality in about a month. First, she started selling her baked goods through a relative’s restaurant in Hudson. A week later, she found a standalone location on First Street West in Conover to make her own.
The bakery will be called The Chocolate Possum — a name Niehaus decided would stand out from the rest.
“I realized nobody is going to steal that name, and it’s just a little different,” she said.
It’s a reminder that looks, or first impressions, don’t always tell the whole story, she said. If a baked good doesn’t come out looking as perfect as she wants, it will still taste delicious, Niehaus said.
Niehaus plans to serve cupcakes, apple fritters, pound cakes, cheese cakes, pies, macaroons, brownies and bars, cannolis and more. Eventually she plans to add coffee and ice cream.
Niehaus wants her bakery to be a place for family outings, dates, lunch breaks and sweet pick-me-ups, she said.
“I want to bring back the old feel of downtown — like Mayberry,” Niehaus said. “I want people to come here for a first date. I want it to be somewhere cute you can go to.”
With the COVID-19 cases decreasing and people venturing out of their homes, Niehaus thinks now is the perfect time to open. She is working to decorate and improve her building and hopes to open this month.
The bakery will also be available to rent for parties, baby showers and bridal showers.
Niehaus is putting her savings and hopes into the business. She’s excited and anxious but has found support in her family and friends, she said.
“Of course I’m nervous because I’m putting everything I have into this,” she said.
Niehaus hopes her efforts show her children that hard work pays off. Her daughter wants to be a baker herself now, Niehaus said.
For more information, visit The Chocolate Possum on Facebook.