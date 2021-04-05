Watch Now: The Chocolate Possum bringing sweets to Conover

Amanda Niehaus didn’t grow up spending time in the kitchen. She didn’t always enjoy cooking. But in recent years, Niehaus found a love of baking sweets.

It started with chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day. Then the Hickory resident ventured into chocolate “bombs” filled with hot chocolate for Christmas.

“After that I started making cupcakes and realized I loved it,” Niehaus said. “It was fun, and it’s like an art.”

Niehaus decided to make it a career, which meant opening her own store. The idea went from dream to reality in about a month. First, she started selling her baked goods through a relative’s restaurant in Hudson. A week later, she found a standalone location on First Street West in Conover to make her own.

The bakery will be called The Chocolate Possum — a name Niehaus decided would stand out from the rest.

“I realized nobody is going to steal that name, and it’s just a little different,” she said.

It’s a reminder that looks, or first impressions, don’t always tell the whole story, she said. If a baked good doesn’t come out looking as perfect as she wants, it will still taste delicious, Niehaus said.

