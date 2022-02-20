Watch Now: St. Stephens basketball manager sinks half-court shot during halftime; family, friends rush court

Spencer is the team manager for basketball, football and soccer teams at St. Stephens High School. Spencer takes pride in helping each team. He said he helps get the teams ready for games, brings water during breaks and helps with passes during practice. Smith said Spencer comes into practice every day and says, “We’re going to work hard and we’re not going to quit today, Coach.” Along with providing support for the team, he lifts up and supports his coach. At every game, Spencer sits beside Smith on the bench.

“If he can ever tell that I’m upset that we’re not playing hard or whatever it might be, he always leans in right when the fumes are fuming. He’ll pat me on the shoulder and he’ll say, ‘Coach, it’s going to be OK, we’re going to win tonight,’” Smith said. “Everybody says that he’s my right-hand man. He sits with me. He won’t ride the bus with any of the other coaches. He always wants to ride with me.”

Donna describes Spencer as being seriously independent. Spencer works hard to achieve his goals with little help. “He is one determined kid,” she said. Spencer’s teacher Christina Voudouris agreed. Voudouris has been Spencer’s teacher for three years and has seen him grow tremendously, she said.