Watch Now: St. Stephens basketball manager sinks half-court shot during halftime; family, friends rush court

As the halftime clock counted down, players and fans cheered as Spencer Neill shot basketballs from the half-court line.
“You got this, Spencer,” his coach said. “Just one more shot.” The ball flew through the air and swished into the basket.
Friends and family yelled in excitement and rushed onto the court to embrace Spencer during a home basketball game at St. Stephens High School earlier this month.
Spencer, 18, is a junior at St. Stephens High School. Spencer has Down syndrome and atlantoaxial instability, which makes it difficult for him to participate in sports. That hasn’t stopped him, Spencer’s mom Donna Neill said. She said it makes her happy that the team and the high school have embraced and supported her son.
St. Stephens Men’s Basketball Coach Patrick Smith said Spencer tries the half-court shot at almost every game, but this was the first time he was able to make it during a home game. Smith said it was also senior night. The stands were packed and everyone, including fans from Fred T. Foard High School, was cheering for Spencer.
Spencer had a big smile as he recounted his half-court shot. “I feel very happy about myself,” he said.
Spencer’s family was at the game, including his sister, Mary Grace Neill, who was visiting from college. Spencer said he was excited for his sister to be home that day and is thankful for all the support he receives from his family. “They are the best parents I could have,” Spencer said. “My sister is the best sister ever, and I miss her every day she is at college.”
Spencer is the team manager for basketball, football and soccer teams at St. Stephens High School. Spencer takes pride in helping each team. He said he helps get the teams ready for games, brings water during breaks and helps with passes during practice. Smith said Spencer comes into practice every day and says, “We’re going to work hard and we’re not going to quit today, Coach.” Along with providing support for the team, he lifts up and supports his coach. At every game, Spencer sits beside Smith on the bench.
“If he can ever tell that I’m upset that we’re not playing hard or whatever it might be, he always leans in right when the fumes are fuming. He’ll pat me on the shoulder and he’ll say, ‘Coach, it’s going to be OK, we’re going to win tonight,’” Smith said. “Everybody says that he’s my right-hand man. He sits with me. He won’t ride the bus with any of the other coaches. He always wants to ride with me.”
Donna describes Spencer as being seriously independent. Spencer works hard to achieve his goals with little help. “He is one determined kid,” she said. Spencer’s teacher Christina Voudouris agreed. Voudouris has been Spencer’s teacher for three years and has seen him grow tremendously, she said.
“He had spine surgery within the last year and a half and he is still out there sinking baskets, doing whatever he wants to do because no one’s allowed to tell him what to do,” Voudouris said. “So as a teacher, seeing him grow from a freshman to a junior, it’s been really cool. And it makes me feel really good to watch him succeed at everything that people told him he couldn’t. Even in the classroom, it’s evident.”
Voudouris said she loves his outgoing personality, and his kindness is one of his best qualities.
“He’s like the little happy person in the middle of the classroom. When everybody else is having a bad day, he’s the only kid smiling. Even when he’s mad at me, he still smiles,” Voudouris said. “He’s very social, not just in my classroom, but in the hallways as well. He works really, really hard in my classroom.” Spencer doesn’t give up even if he doesn’t understand a school subject. He stays engaged and asks questions until he can do it, she said.
When Spencer graduates, he plans to go to a four-year college and wants to pursue a career as a sports manager, he said. He has his options narrowed down to four schools, Western Carolina University, Coastal Carolina University, Clemson University and Appalachian State University.