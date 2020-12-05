Watch now: Santa dives from the sky

Have you ever seen a skydiving Santa?

A number of people in Maiden can say they have. Santa and two of his elves dove out of a plane with parachutes and landed in a field at Laney Airport to greet folks with a wave on Saturday afternoon.

The stunt was part of Skydive Central of NC’s involvement in the Maiden Police Department’s annual Christmas Cops program. For the past three years, the company has donated items to the program and held the Skydiving Santa event.

“The Christmas Cops program started in 2016 with four families and 12 children. This year we anticipate up to 20 families and 50 children,” said Lt. Jason Wagner with MPD.

Donation barrels are placed at businesses in Maiden to collect toy donations for local families. “The first-year families were the product of day-to-day police officer interaction. It has grown to include families we have identified through the schools, churches and businesses,” Wagner explained.

This year, donation barrels can be found in Maiden at Dollar General, Brookwood Restaurant, Maiden Town Hall and Maiden Police Department. “We will be picking up all the donations the week before Christmas and Maiden police officers will be delivering them personally to the families,” Wagner said.

Maiden Police Department would like to thank the community for donations, along with CMR of Maiden, Punker LLC of Lincolnton, Skydive Central of NC, and the Maiden Dollar General.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

