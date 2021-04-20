Watch Now: Rogue goes rogue crashes into Quick Cash Pawn

A Nissan Rogue crashed into the Quick Cash Pawn on U.S. 70 SW shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday in Hickory.

One person suffered minor injuries and was transported from the scene to a local hospital, according to Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator for the Hickory Police Department. The person was in the building at the time of the crash.

The female driver was in her 60s, according to Dieter.

Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for Hickory Fire Department, said an early inspection showed the building appears to have structural integrity, so there is no danger if the business owners choose to remain open. The power was also left on in most parts of the building.

The Hickory Police Department and Hickory Fire Department responded to the scene.

