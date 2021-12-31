Watch now: Ringing bell is couple's New Year's tradition

As midnight strikes, marking a new year, one neighborhood in Hickory is filled with the toll of Vivian and Jack Shearin’s cast-iron bell.

Just before midnight on New Year’s Eve, the 94-year-olds make their way around the side of their brick house in North Pines, off 16th Street NE.

In the backyard, just off the driveway, a cedar log covered in knots stands tall. Atop it, a large, black, cast-iron farm bell is poised to ring.

To ring it, Jack Shearin steps slowly onto a concrete block, getting just close enough to reach a wooden pole bolted to the bell’s handle. When he pulls it, the bell sways and lets out an echoing ring.

The couple ring the bell for three or four minutes for their New Year’s celebration, Jack said.

“It’s something to ring in the new year,” Vivian said. “We don’t have a ball to drop, so we do this.”

The Shearins have been ringing in the new year this way for six years, as long as they have been a couple. Vivian and Jack met in first grade in the eastern part of North Carolina and grew up together. After school, they led their separate lives for decades until a class reunion in 2014, when they reconnected.