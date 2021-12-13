Watch Now: Ride along on Cessna plane's takeoff; Notable Neighbor Kregg Kirby says flying planes is his passion

When Kregg Kirby isn’t working as a corporate pilot, he’s flying for fun. He said he enjoys getting his wife’s Cessna L-19/O-1 Bird Dog during his free time.
The Bird Dog is housed in Kirby’s hangar at the Lower Creek Airport in Lenoir, a private airport with grass runways. On Oct. 9, Kirby took the plane into the sky.
The two-seater plane went faster and faster, gliding easily over the grass runway until it lifted off the ground, feeling weightless. The plane continued to climb until it was 2,500 feet above Lenoir, as it soared toward the setting sun.
The interior of the cockpit was painted green and each window was framed in yellow. The foothills looked like a rough, wavy sea of fall colors stretching out below. The sun’s rays defined the hilly landscape with dark shadows and bright highlights.
“You asked me what my favorite part of being a pilot is, this is it,” Kirby said through his headset. “Everything is beautiful from up here.”
Kirby, 53, started flying during his senior year of high school. That was in 1986 at Morganton-Lenoir Airport, now called the Foothills Regional Airport. He said he’s loved planes for as long as he can remember.
Kirby’s friend Wes Parlier keeps his PT-17 in a hangar at Lower Creek Airport, as well. Parlier is a pilot for United Airlines. Both men view flying their personal planes as therapy.
“I can’t wait to get home and fly this airplane,” Parlier said. “You get up there and you forget everything. There is no noise in your head about news or anything.”
Kirby is a co-founder of the Hickory Aviation Museum and Parlier volunteers there. They said they hope to use the museum to inspire young minds to venture into aviation careers. The museum is currently home to more than 20 planes at the Hickory Regional Airport.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
How the museum got started
It started in 1989, and we were founded as a nonprofit in 1991. It took two years of paperwork and all that to become established as a nonprofit organization.
There were three FJ-3 Furies that were delivered here to this area in 1965. I think it was Congressman Jim Broyhill that brought in the three FJ-3 Furies from the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. One went to Hudson, which is the one that I grew up on, and that airplane got me big-time into aviation as a kid. It was sitting in a gravel parking lot. The second one came to Hickory, and it was sitting up here on the hill behind Arby’s (off U.S. Highway 321). The third one went to Taylorsville.
The one in Hudson was scrapped, and the one in Hickory was scrapped. Kyle (Kirby’s brother) took me to Taylorsville and showed me the one in Taylorsville. We both decided we were going to try to figure out a way to save that one airplane.
That’s what started this whole thing, was basically saving one airplane. It took us two years to get it airlifted. A Chinook brought it in from Taylorsville to Hickory.
Two weeks after that the Navy called and said, “Hey, do you want an A-7 Corsair out of Memphis, Tennessee?” The museum was born then, just based off of moving that one airplane. That’s what I love about the museum; it kind of created itself.
The Fury was in such bad shape a lot of people were like, “Why are you trying to save this airplane?” There’s only eight left in the world. That’s why we wanted to save it.
Favorite plane at the museum
The Blue Angel has been the best for the museum as far as getting the word out. I’d say for that reason I like the Blue Angel better than anything. The P-3 is the best airplane as far as accessibility and kids being able to walk through it, so that’s my favorite airplane in that situation.
I can’t really give you a favorite. They all have their good points, and the F-4, as far as the historical value of any airplane, I am going to have to say the F-4, in my opinion, has done more than any other airplane (at the museum), but all of them, of course, have their good attributes. The Blue Angel, like I said, has probably had the most effect on the museum.
Hopes for expansion
Kirby: I would just like to emphasize that we want to get a building built in the near future. We’re going to be launching campaigns and getting the word out more in the near future.
Parlier: Kids just want to see the airplanes and the history. They need to learn the history and they need to feel the passion that we have. That is what we are trying to do with the airplanes.
Kirby: A lot of people think that aviation is untouchable, but we’re proof that it is touchable. If I can fly an airplane, anybody can fly an airplane. You can get there, and we can help you get there.
If you are a kid right now and you want to fly, reach out to the museum. Now, I can’t fly every kid in the country, but there’s ways of reaching out and getting kids into aviation. That’s what we want to do.
The museum has three airplanes that could possibly fly on down the road. Wes and my wife own airplanes, and we are using that to promote the museum and to get kids into aviation. We want a flyable portion of the museum, that way we can fly to different places and promote Hickory outside of Hickory. I’m telling you, the pilot pool is drying up. Kids are not flying like they used to.
Parlier: In the plans for the expansion, there’s a proposed deck out there where you could sit and watch. If you’re sitting out there with your family, drinking a beer, eating a cheeseburger or whatever and you see planes taxi in and shut down in front of the museum or see fly-bys and stuff, it instills a lot of, “I can give that moment to the 2-year-old that’s sitting there with his parents.” If I can do that, then right on. If we plant one little seed in a child, put them in a plane or let them hear it and stand next to it, it’ll plant that seed and it’ll them inspire them to want to fly.