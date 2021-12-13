Watch Now: Ride along on Cessna plane's takeoff; Notable Neighbor Kregg Kirby says flying planes is his passion

“I can’t wait to get home and fly this airplane,” Parlier said. “You get up there and you forget everything. There is no noise in your head about news or anything.”

Kirby is a co-founder of the Hickory Aviation Museum and Parlier volunteers there. They said they hope to use the museum to inspire young minds to venture into aviation careers. The museum is currently home to more than 20 planes at the Hickory Regional Airport.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How the museum got started

It started in 1989, and we were founded as a nonprofit in 1991. It took two years of paperwork and all that to become established as a nonprofit organization.

There were three FJ-3 Furies that were delivered here to this area in 1965. I think it was Congressman Jim Broyhill that brought in the three FJ-3 Furies from the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. One went to Hudson, which is the one that I grew up on, and that airplane got me big-time into aviation as a kid. It was sitting in a gravel parking lot. The second one came to Hickory, and it was sitting up here on the hill behind Arby’s (off U.S. Highway 321). The third one went to Taylorsville.