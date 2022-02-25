Watch Now: Prayers lifted for Ukraine during vigil at Lenoir-Rhyne University

People gathered for a vigil on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University on Friday, offering up prayers for the people of the Ukraine. The nation was invaded by Russian troops on Thursday.
“I found out when I woke up yesterday, the war had started. As I drove into campus, I wasn’t sure how to respond and what to do,” Lenoir-Rhyne University Pastor Todd Cutter said. “When I got here, I had an email from one of the faculty members who said, ‘Could we possibly do a vigil?’ That led me to plan this. One of the things I like most about this community is people reach out and share ideas like that.”
Cutter said he understood the university has students enrolled from Ukraine and Russia. He said he has received several emails and prayer requests from faculty and students that have family in the Ukraine region, as well.
“We’ll gather for prayer, but part of what we’re praying for is that we will become people of action,” Cutter said before the vigil in Grace Chapel. “We will not just pray for peace, but that we will actively work for peace and stand against those who are causing harm.”
There was a basket of cards in the main entrance of the chapel. A sign on the table encouraged visitors to write down their prayers for those impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Visitors can also request prayers for themselves, family and friends.
The vigil started at noon with prayers of lament. “O’ God, There are no words. As warfare rages in Ukraine, we lament the violence and death that unfolds. We lift before you those whose lives are filled with anxiety, uncertainty and destruction,” Cutter said. “We pray for an end to warfare and violence. Longing for the day when all in the world will recognize one another as fellow children of God and work together for peace and justice.”
Cutter lighted three large candles displayed at the front of the chapel. The first candle was for people in Ukraine and Russia. The second was for people in war-torn countries. The third candle was in honor of all people that have lost possessions, been injured or have died because of war.
After the three main candles were lighted, Cutter walked around the chapel lighting each person’s candle in silence. Lastly, Cutter led the congregation in song before sending everyone off with a blessing.
Those at the vigil sang, “May peace be in your hearts. May peace be in your homes. May peace be in your land. May peace be in our world.”
Faculty and students are welcome to visit the chapel any time they feel the need or reach out to him for prayer, Cutter said. The chapel doors are usually open from 8 a.m. to around 6 p.m., he added.