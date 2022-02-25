Watch Now: Prayers lifted for Ukraine during vigil at Lenoir-Rhyne University

People gathered for a vigil on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University on Friday, offering up prayers for the people of the Ukraine. The nation was invaded by Russian troops on Thursday.

“I found out when I woke up yesterday, the war had started. As I drove into campus, I wasn’t sure how to respond and what to do,” Lenoir-Rhyne University Pastor Todd Cutter said. “When I got here, I had an email from one of the faculty members who said, ‘Could we possibly do a vigil?’ That led me to plan this. One of the things I like most about this community is people reach out and share ideas like that.”

Cutter said he understood the university has students enrolled from Ukraine and Russia. He said he has received several emails and prayer requests from faculty and students that have family in the Ukraine region, as well.

“We’ll gather for prayer, but part of what we’re praying for is that we will become people of action,” Cutter said before the vigil in Grace Chapel. “We will not just pray for peace, but that we will actively work for peace and stand against those who are causing harm.”

