Watch now: Power line falls across highway near mall; people temporarily trapped in vehicle
top story breaking

Watch now: Power line falls across highway near mall; people temporarily trapped in vehicle

  • Updated
A live power line fell and people were trapped temporarily in a vehicle near the entrance to Valley Hills Mall in Hickory on Monday.

A truck hit a power pole, police said, causing the live line to fall across U.S. Hwy. 70 along the busiest retail stretch of highway in Hickory. The driver of the truck was not injured, police said.

A second vehicle came to a stop on the line, trapping the passengers inside, Lt. James Kerley with the Hickory Police Department said.

Police closed the highway to traffic. While waiting for Duke Energy to arrive to clear the line, at least two cars drove through a blockade and over the fallen line. The vehicles were not damaged.

Hickory police officers and firefighters were on the scene.

