Watch now: Peace Pole installed at Long View Town Hall

The town of Long View held a dedication ceremony on Friday morning as leaders installed a peace pole. Long View Police Chief T.J. Bates said it’s been a long time coming.

“Since our peace pole arrived in March of this year, we have faced many setbacks with COVID-19 restrictions. But the day has come to dedicate our peace pole and what better time than today when our world desperately needs peace for all mankind,” Bates said.

The peace pole, located just outside the doors of Long View Town Hall, reads, “May Peace Prevail on Earth" in eight different languages, including English, Urdu, Spanish, German, Hindi, Vietnamese, Hmong and American Sign Language. Sergeant Eddie Marlowe said these languages represent the diverse community of Long View.

“The town of Long View is proud to be home to one of over 250,000 poles throughout the world dedicated as a monument of peace,” Marlowe said.

Bates said it is important for everyone to take time to reflect on peaceful intentions. “Make no mistake — what you’re witnessing now is history. History is change, and we are here today to make a lasting change,” he said. “More important than ever in the world we live in today, is to know that we have to find peace within ourselves before we can truly extend peace to others."